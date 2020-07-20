All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:06 PM

19396 Waterfall Way

19396 Waterfall Way · No Longer Available
Location

19396 Waterfall Way, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

granite counters
basketball court
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
Largest model home in Waterfall Estates, built by Pulte Homes. Gated community with security guard patrol. The house has private suite on first floor and extra loft area, kitchen with center island and granite countertop plus custom wok kitchen, built-in appliances, large family room with tile floors. House alarm system and water softener system. Huge back yard with basketball area. Close to all shopping, freeways, and many restaurant. It's a great place to live and great school district. Don't Miss out this BEAUTIFUL HOUSE!!! Long terms special rate might be available for well-qualified applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19396 Waterfall Way have any available units?
19396 Waterfall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 19396 Waterfall Way currently offering any rent specials?
19396 Waterfall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19396 Waterfall Way pet-friendly?
No, 19396 Waterfall Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 19396 Waterfall Way offer parking?
No, 19396 Waterfall Way does not offer parking.
Does 19396 Waterfall Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19396 Waterfall Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19396 Waterfall Way have a pool?
No, 19396 Waterfall Way does not have a pool.
Does 19396 Waterfall Way have accessible units?
No, 19396 Waterfall Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19396 Waterfall Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19396 Waterfall Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19396 Waterfall Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19396 Waterfall Way does not have units with air conditioning.
