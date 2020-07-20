19396 Waterfall Way

Amenities

Largest model home in Waterfall Estates, built by Pulte Homes. Gated community with security guard patrol. The house has private suite on first floor and extra loft area, kitchen with center island and granite countertop plus custom wok kitchen, built-in appliances, large family room with tile floors. House alarm system and water softener system. Huge back yard with basketball area. Close to all shopping, freeways, and many restaurant. It's a great place to live and great school district. Don't Miss out this BEAUTIFUL HOUSE!!! Long terms special rate might be available for well-qualified applicants.