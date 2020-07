Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Rowland Heights.



3 Bed / 2 Bath |Amenities: Air Conditioning and lovely hardwood floors, new carpets and ready for move in. Call us for a preview.



More Photos coming soon.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.