18409 Mescal St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave bathtub

A Nice Estate Home, conveniently located in the center of Rowland Heights. Approx. 2,948 sq ft of living space and over 6000 sq ft lot, this welcome 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms offers open and spacious floor plan featuring living room, formal dining room, separate family room and a convenient breakfast nook. Huge master suite has vaulted ceiling, dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and dressing area. The main floor bedroom can be a nice guests resort. Airy, bright and a lot of windows. Wood flooring and tile flooring covers the first floor, upgraded carpet upstairs. Plenty of storage space. All bathrooms have been kept updated. Rowland Schools (Rowland ES, Alvarado MS, Rowland HS). closes to schools, shopping plaza (Hong Kong Plaza) and highway 60.3-car attached garagehigh ceiling grand entrance foyer.