3680 Southport Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Available! - Garage and small backyard



Located in the heart of Midtown close to shops, restaurants and parks!



No pets allowed.



Renter's insurance required.



No Smoking please.



Screening Guidelines:



1. All individuals planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply. Application fee is $40.00 per adult.



2. A credit score of at least 625 is normally required.



3. Good rental references. No evictions, no bankruptcy, no exceptions

.

4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).



5. If self employed, documents for year-to-date income and past two years IRS 1040 are required.



6. No pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site. If acceptable, an additional pet deposit is required for each pet. NOTE: You MUST schedule a viewing of the property before submitting an application. Applications will not be considered or processed until application fee(s) and all required documents have been submitted. Simply click on Tenant Services and Application. No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5772562)