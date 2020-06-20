All apartments in Rosemont
3680 Southport Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3680 Southport Drive

3680 S Port Dr · (916) 446-6663 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3680 S Port Dr, Rosemont, CA 95826
South Rosemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3680 Southport Drive · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Available! - Garage and small backyard

Located in the heart of Midtown close to shops, restaurants and parks!

No pets allowed.

Renter's insurance required.

No Smoking please.

Screening Guidelines:

1. All individuals planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply. Application fee is $40.00 per adult.

2. A credit score of at least 625 is normally required.

3. Good rental references. No evictions, no bankruptcy, no exceptions
.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

5. If self employed, documents for year-to-date income and past two years IRS 1040 are required.

6. No pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site. If acceptable, an additional pet deposit is required for each pet. NOTE: You MUST schedule a viewing of the property before submitting an application. Applications will not be considered or processed until application fee(s) and all required documents have been submitted. Simply click on Tenant Services and Application. No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3680 Southport Drive have any available units?
3680 Southport Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3680 Southport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3680 Southport Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3680 Southport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3680 Southport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemont.
Does 3680 Southport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3680 Southport Drive does offer parking.
Does 3680 Southport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3680 Southport Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3680 Southport Drive have a pool?
No, 3680 Southport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3680 Southport Drive have accessible units?
No, 3680 Southport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3680 Southport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3680 Southport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3680 Southport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3680 Southport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
