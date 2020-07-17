All apartments in Rosemead
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9714 Olney Street

9714 Olney Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

9714 Olney Street, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Move in ready! Hurry! Book your showings now and submit your application. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need any assistance.

Pretty, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental in a peaceful neighborhood in Rosemead, CA.

The comfy interior features polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and big windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen has fine crafted wood cabinetry with ample storage, ready-to-use appliances that include refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. A vanity cabinet, medicine cabinet, and shower/tub combo furnished its neat bathroom. It has installed ceiling fans, central air conditioning along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets (but small pets might be allowed if no other options). No smoking in the property, too.

The exterior also has a relaxing yard— a cool spot for lounging or outdoor activities with the family. No worries, the owner has her own gardener to take care of it.

It comes with a 2-car detached garage and driveway parking.

Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the trash, water, sewage, and landscaping. This home is splendid. Make it yours today!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Fletcher Park, Pioneer Park, and Rosemead Park.

Bus lines:
Flair Park - 0.1 mile
176 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
76 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile
264/267 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
San Bernardino Line - 1.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9714 Olney Street have any available units?
9714 Olney Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9714 Olney Street have?
Some of 9714 Olney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9714 Olney Street currently offering any rent specials?
9714 Olney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9714 Olney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9714 Olney Street is pet friendly.
Does 9714 Olney Street offer parking?
Yes, 9714 Olney Street offers parking.
Does 9714 Olney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9714 Olney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9714 Olney Street have a pool?
No, 9714 Olney Street does not have a pool.
Does 9714 Olney Street have accessible units?
No, 9714 Olney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9714 Olney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9714 Olney Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9714 Olney Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9714 Olney Street has units with air conditioning.
