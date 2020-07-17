9714 Olney Street

Amenities

Pretty, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental in a peaceful neighborhood in Rosemead, CA.



The comfy interior features polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and big windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen has fine crafted wood cabinetry with ample storage, ready-to-use appliances that include refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. A vanity cabinet, medicine cabinet, and shower/tub combo furnished its neat bathroom. It has installed ceiling fans, central air conditioning along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets (but small pets might be allowed if no other options). No smoking in the property, too.



The exterior also has a relaxing yard— a cool spot for lounging or outdoor activities with the family. No worries, the owner has her own gardener to take care of it.



It comes with a 2-car detached garage and driveway parking.



Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the trash, water, sewage, and landscaping. This home is splendid. Make it yours today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Fletcher Park, Pioneer Park, and Rosemead Park.



Bus lines:

Flair Park - 0.1 mile

176 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

76 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

264/267 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

San Bernardino Line - 1.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



