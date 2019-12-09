All apartments in Rosemead
Location

4227 Claudia Avenue, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifu single family house located on a quiet street near Rosemead Park. Enjoy this 1,465 sqft house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located on a huge 8,589 sq ft lot. Huge master suite with it's only bathroom and walk in closet. Living room and hallways have new laminate flooring. Lots of natural light throughout this home. Kitchen has custom cabinets and counters with gas range and dishwasher. Beautiful living room with fireplace.
Other features include: central a/c, Laundry room with washer and dryer hookup. Huge backyard with covered patio. The large 2 car garage is detached. Lots of fruit trees and space to plant a garden. Long driveway with gate. Walking distance to Rosemead park and Rosemead High. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 Claudia Avenue have any available units?
4227 Claudia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemead, CA.
What amenities does 4227 Claudia Avenue have?
Some of 4227 Claudia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Claudia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Claudia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 Claudia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4227 Claudia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemead.
Does 4227 Claudia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4227 Claudia Avenue offers parking.
Does 4227 Claudia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 Claudia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 Claudia Avenue have a pool?
No, 4227 Claudia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4227 Claudia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4227 Claudia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 Claudia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4227 Claudia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4227 Claudia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4227 Claudia Avenue has units with air conditioning.
