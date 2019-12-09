4227 Claudia Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifu single family house located on a quiet street near Rosemead Park. Enjoy this 1,465 sqft house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located on a huge 8,589 sq ft lot. Huge master suite with it's only bathroom and walk in closet. Living room and hallways have new laminate flooring. Lots of natural light throughout this home. Kitchen has custom cabinets and counters with gas range and dishwasher. Beautiful living room with fireplace.

Other features include: central a/c, Laundry room with washer and dryer hookup. Huge backyard with covered patio. The large 2 car garage is detached. Lots of fruit trees and space to plant a garden. Long driveway with gate. Walking distance to Rosemead park and Rosemead High. This is a must see!