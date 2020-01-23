3325 Walnut Grove Ave

Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom Tri-plex unit in Rosemead - Property Id: 200713
This Amazing 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Tri-Plex apartment is ready for move-in and is conveniently located in Rosemead just off the freeway
Unit includes:
- Hard Floors & Carpet
- Covered Parking
- Walk-in closet
This beautiful 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home is conveniently located in Rosemead a couple blocks from the 60 freeway and minutes to Downtown Los Angeles. It is in a great location near restaurants, night clubs, movie theaters, shopping, schools, and parks, including the following:
- Target & CVS
- TGI Fridays, IN-N-OUT & many other eateries
- Bank of America, US Bank & Bank of the West
- Starbucks & many small Cafes
- Montebello Town Center
- Willard Elementary
- Rosemead High School
No Pets Allowed
