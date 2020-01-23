All apartments in Rosemead
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

3325 Walnut Grove Ave

3325 Walnut Grove Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Walnut Grove Ave, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
media room
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Cozy 2 bedroom Tri-plex unit in Rosemead - Property Id: 200713

This Amazing 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Tri-Plex apartment is ready for move-in and is conveniently located in Rosemead just off the freeway

Unit includes:
- Hard Floors & Carpet
- Covered Parking
- Walk-in closet

This beautiful 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home is conveniently located in Rosemead a couple blocks from the 60 freeway and minutes to Downtown Los Angeles. It is in a great location near restaurants, night clubs, movie theaters, shopping, schools, and parks, including the following:

- Target & CVS
- TGI Fridays, IN-N-OUT & many other eateries
- Bank of America, US Bank & Bank of the West
- Starbucks & many small Cafes
- Montebello Town Center
- Willard Elementary
- Rosemead High School

Contact us today to schedule a showing !
We can get you moved in within 24 hours of application approval!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200713
Property Id 200713

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Walnut Grove Ave have any available units?
3325 Walnut Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemead, CA.
What amenities does 3325 Walnut Grove Ave have?
Some of 3325 Walnut Grove Ave's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Walnut Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Walnut Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Walnut Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Walnut Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemead.
Does 3325 Walnut Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Walnut Grove Ave offers parking.
Does 3325 Walnut Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Walnut Grove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Walnut Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 3325 Walnut Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Walnut Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 3325 Walnut Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Walnut Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Walnut Grove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Walnut Grove Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 Walnut Grove Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

