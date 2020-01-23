3325 Walnut Grove Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

Cozy 2 bedroom Tri-plex unit in Rosemead - Property Id: 200713



This Amazing 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Tri-Plex apartment is ready for move-in and is conveniently located in Rosemead just off the freeway



Unit includes:

- Hard Floors & Carpet

- Covered Parking

- Walk-in closet



This beautiful 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home is conveniently located in Rosemead a couple blocks from the 60 freeway and minutes to Downtown Los Angeles. It is in a great location near restaurants, night clubs, movie theaters, shopping, schools, and parks, including the following:



- Target & CVS

- TGI Fridays, IN-N-OUT & many other eateries

- Bank of America, US Bank & Bank of the West

- Starbucks & many small Cafes

- Montebello Town Center

- Willard Elementary

- Rosemead High School



Contact us today to schedule a showing !

We can get you moved in within 24 hours of application approval!

No Pets Allowed



