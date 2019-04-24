All apartments in Rosemead
Rosemead, CA
2631 Bartlett Avenue
2631 Bartlett Avenue

2631 Bartlett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2631 Bartlett Avenue, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Large Back Yard, Wood Flooring! - Charming and bright three bedroom and two bathroom home in Rosemead, with large back and front yard space, complete two car garage and private driveway. The open floor plan leads you through the home effortlessly, with new stylish wood flooring throughout, large windows, and a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The well-appointed kitchen has great counter and cabinet space, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Each of the bedrooms have spacious mirrored closet space and great natural lighting. The two bathrooms are completely updated as well.

Located conveniently near the 10 Freeway and the 605, this home offers great commuting benefits. This home includes a washer/dryer and two car garage, and an additional space behind the garage that is perfect as a study, workshop or playroom.

(RLNE3124275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 Bartlett Avenue have any available units?
2631 Bartlett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemead, CA.
What amenities does 2631 Bartlett Avenue have?
Some of 2631 Bartlett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 Bartlett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2631 Bartlett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 Bartlett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2631 Bartlett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2631 Bartlett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2631 Bartlett Avenue offers parking.
Does 2631 Bartlett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2631 Bartlett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 Bartlett Avenue have a pool?
No, 2631 Bartlett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2631 Bartlett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2631 Bartlett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 Bartlett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 Bartlett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2631 Bartlett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2631 Bartlett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
