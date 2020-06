Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous and private estate home in excellent condition situated on over an acre of beautiful, manicured grounds. Located in the private gated community of Rolling Hills this home offers expansive city light and harbor views. Hardwood floors thru out most of the house. Large elegant formal living room and family room. Updated kitchen with beautiful cabinets, counters, and newer appliances. Huge master suite with private bath and walk in closet. Three bedrooms and baths in the main house and there is a studio guest house with bath.