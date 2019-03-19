All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Find more places like 7 VIA GRANADA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
/
7 VIA GRANADA
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7 VIA GRANADA

7 via Granada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7 via Granada, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this remodeled charming home located in convenient location . Walking distance to ridgecrest middle school and highridge park . Close to peninsula high , shopping , restaurants . This town home welcomes you with private entry, and private back yard for family gathering and children play . Inside bright living room , dinning area . Charming kitchen with breakfast nook. Spacious separated family room with fire place could be used as 3 rd bedroom .
An impeccable home with spacious and open layout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 VIA GRANADA have any available units?
7 VIA GRANADA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
Is 7 VIA GRANADA currently offering any rent specials?
7 VIA GRANADA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 VIA GRANADA pet-friendly?
No, 7 VIA GRANADA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 7 VIA GRANADA offer parking?
No, 7 VIA GRANADA does not offer parking.
Does 7 VIA GRANADA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 VIA GRANADA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 VIA GRANADA have a pool?
No, 7 VIA GRANADA does not have a pool.
Does 7 VIA GRANADA have accessible units?
No, 7 VIA GRANADA does not have accessible units.
Does 7 VIA GRANADA have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 VIA GRANADA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 VIA GRANADA have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 VIA GRANADA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CALomita, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAWest Carson, CARedondo Beach, CACarson, CA
Hermosa Beach, CAGardena, CAManhattan Beach, CALawndale, CACompton, CAHawthorne, CAEl Segundo, CADel Aire, CAInglewood, CASignal Hill, CAWestmont, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles