39 Country Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Gated community, well maintained just like a park. Expansive ocean view from master bedroom and guest rooms. Large private pool and spa, grassy lawn and view deck in the backyard. Motorized awnings adds to the comfort of outdoor living. Newly painted exterior and view deck. Community amenities includes tennis court, swimming pool, horse stable and horse riding trails. Close to Ridgecrest Intermediate School, Pen High and community parks. Spacious house with great layout, hardwood floor throughout common area on the first floor. Great living room with bay window, adjacent to the dining room and kitchen. Well maintained and super clean kitchen and breakfast area overlooking the pool and the ocean view beyond. Large entertainment room with wet bar, with sliding door to the backyard, makes indoor-outdoor living convenient. One bedroom suite downstairs, four bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has its own sitting area with view balcony, bath tub overlooking the ocean view from Malibu to Catalina Island. Must see to appreciate.