Rolling Hills Estates, CA
39 Country Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:15 AM

39 Country Lane

39 Country Lane
Location

39 Country Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Gated community, well maintained just like a park. Expansive ocean view from master bedroom and guest rooms. Large private pool and spa, grassy lawn and view deck in the backyard. Motorized awnings adds to the comfort of outdoor living. Newly painted exterior and view deck. Community amenities includes tennis court, swimming pool, horse stable and horse riding trails. Close to Ridgecrest Intermediate School, Pen High and community parks. Spacious house with great layout, hardwood floor throughout common area on the first floor. Great living room with bay window, adjacent to the dining room and kitchen. Well maintained and super clean kitchen and breakfast area overlooking the pool and the ocean view beyond. Large entertainment room with wet bar, with sliding door to the backyard, makes indoor-outdoor living convenient. One bedroom suite downstairs, four bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has its own sitting area with view balcony, bath tub overlooking the ocean view from Malibu to Catalina Island. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Country Lane have any available units?
39 Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 39 Country Lane have?
Some of 39 Country Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
39 Country Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Country Lane pet-friendly?
No, 39 Country Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 39 Country Lane offer parking?
No, 39 Country Lane does not offer parking.
Does 39 Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Country Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Country Lane have a pool?
Yes, 39 Country Lane has a pool.
Does 39 Country Lane have accessible units?
No, 39 Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Country Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Country Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Country Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
