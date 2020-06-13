75 Apartments for rent in Rohnert Park, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
7825 Montero Drive
7825 Montero Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1262 sqft
For Rent $2900 Security $3100 Movie in Special - *FIRST MONTH FREE* Ranch Style Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Patio deck w/ Backyard Walking Distance to SSU Washer/Dryer included Two Car Garage. Gardener Included. Please do not disturb tenants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
708 Santa Alicia Drive
708 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
723 sqft
Lovely second-floor condo in A-Section of Rohnert Park! Large living/dining room combination. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Includes a small rear patio with storage closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1329 Southwest Blvd. #B
1329 Southwest Boulevard, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
591 sqft
Cute upper-level 1bd. in Rohnert Park ~ Available ASAP - Clean, recently remodeled top-floor 1-bedroom apartment in central Rohnert Park location.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
682 Santa Alicia Drive
682 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
697 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 full bath - lovely sunny deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE
7279 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1259 sqft
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1315 Gold Way
1315 Gold Way, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1005 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Rohnert Park - This G section townhome has newer LVT flooring throughout, a nice size living and dining room with half bath downstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8355 Lombard Way
8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1408 sqft
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants ** We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7303 Circle Drive
7303 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1506 sqft
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1176 sqft
552 LACROSSE COURT Available 07/01/20 LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7509 Camino Colegio
7509 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
The Terraces in Rohnert Park- Available June 1st - Light and Bright 2 bed / 2 full bath upper level Condo. One covered parking spot. Complex has Pool. One bedroom on 1st level, and Master on upper level with en-suite bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
421 Enterprise Drive
421 Enterprise Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1260 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Available Now - Two level condo in Willow Park!! Very clean, in central Rohnert Park location. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Good sized bedrooms and balcony off master bedroom. Lovely patio as well.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1460 Georgia Ct.
1460 Georgia Court, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1470 sqft
1460 Georgia Ct. Available 07/15/20 $2770/mo. Great, 3 bed, 2 bath, single story home in R.P.'s G-section! - $2770/month. Beautifully updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage, single story, s.f.h. This property is conveniently located in R.P.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15 Regents Circle
15 Regents Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1324 sqft
Attractive two-story PUD style home in R-section of Rohnert Park! - Attractive two-story PUD style home in R-section of Rohnert Park. Conveniently located in the University Meadows subdivision. Spacious floor plan, Good sized bedrooms.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6704 Sturtevant Drive
6704 Sturtevant Drive, Sonoma County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2112 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single level home in Penngrove with large lot and beautifully landscaped - This beautiful single level home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with over 2,100 square feet and beautifully landscaped yards.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Formschlag Ln # A
657 Formschlag Lane, Penngrove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,398
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished Cottage/Utilities included - Property Id: 278089 The fully furnished cottage have it all. Situated on a 13 acres with a main house next door but other then that is beautiful and very quiet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Eagle Drive
185 Eagle Drive, Cotati, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1008 sqft
Quaint In Cotati Single Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single level two bedroom two bath home with a 1 1/2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings through out main living areas and master bedroom.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
272 Aguirre Way
272 Aguirre Way, Cotati, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Gorgeous Newer Home in Cotati ~ - Available on June 5th. 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and one large loft. Call today for a showing. Covered porch. Attached 2 car garage. Only 2 years old. Applications on our website at www.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
693 W Cotati Ave
693 West Cotati Avenue, Cotati, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1120 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! Property can be provided furnished or unfurnished with all utilities included! Plenty of natural lighting throughout open floor
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
5 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rohnert Park, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rohnert Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

