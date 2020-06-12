/
3 bedroom apartments
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rohnert Park, CA
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
14 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
27 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,865
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 Unit Available
7825 Montero Drive
7825 Montero Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1262 sqft
For Rent $2900 Security $3100 Movie in Special - *FIRST MONTH FREE* Ranch Style Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Patio deck w/ Backyard Walking Distance to SSU Washer/Dryer included Two Car Garage. Gardener Included. Please do not disturb tenants.
1 Unit Available
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE
7279 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1259 sqft
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood
1 Unit Available
7109 Avenida Cala
7109 Avenida Cala, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1515 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom 2 bath Rohnert Park!! - This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now!! New Paint / New floors Upgrades throughout Living room/Family room/Dining room Newly remodeled kitchen, Fridge/ dishwasher/electric stove (Fridge not
1 Unit Available
8034 Mason Drive
8034 Mason Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
8034 Mason Drive Available 06/19/20 M Section House - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story house in Rohnert Park M Section.
1 Unit Available
8355 Lombard Way
8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants ** We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.
1 Unit Available
7303 Circle Drive
7303 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.
1 Unit Available
7689 MELODY DRIVE
7689 Melody Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
7689 MELODY DRIVE Available 06/15/20 7689 Melody Drive, Rohnert Park/ 1 Month of Rent Free Special! Call for Details - Large spacious converted 5 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom two story home located in the desirable M Section of Rohnert Park.
1 Unit Available
8015 MAINSAIL DRIVE
8015 Mainsail Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
8015 MAINSAIL DRIVE Available 06/15/20 8015 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath two story home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park! Includes 3 car garage.
1 Unit Available
6192 SAN GABRIEL PL
6192 San Gabriel Place, Rohnert Park, CA
6192 SAN GABRIEL PL Available 06/15/20 6192 San Gabriel Place, Rohnert Park - Single level 4br/2ba house conveniently located near SSU! Property has 2 large living spaces and all major appliances are included for tenant use.
1 Unit Available
1403 Gold Way
1403 Gold Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1262 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Story Condo in Rohnert Park - Corner Unit close to Pool! You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S. Main Street Sebastopol CA, 95472.
1 Unit Available
1565 Parkway Dr
1565 Parkway Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1565 Parkway Dr Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon: Rohnert Park Townhome Near SSU - Welcome Home to a spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath townhome in the desirable Redwood Park Estates. New carpeting.
1 Unit Available
7458 MADERA PLACE
7458 Madera Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1324 sqft
7458 Madera Place in Rohnert Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is the one you've been waiting for! Downstairs has both your living and dining rooms equipped with newer hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
7407 Monique Place
7407 Monique Place, Rohnert Park, CA
Available for a June 5th Move In~ Co Signers Accepted ~ Walk to SSU - Welcome to 7407 Monique Place in Rohnert Park. Walking distance to Starbucks, Parks, and SSU. This home has a living room, dining room, and seperate family room.
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1176 sqft
552 LACROSSE COURT Available 07/01/20 LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park.
1 Unit Available
5319 Kelliann Place
5319 Kelliann Pl, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1838 sqft
5319 Kelliann Place Available 07/01/20 Excellent K-Section 2017 Construction 3 Bedroom Home / Video Walkthru - Hello friends, View a Video Walkthru Here: https://youtu.be/MDOAqx-V0fE We have a great 1838 sq ft 3 Bedroom/2.
1 Unit Available
61 Francis Circle
61 Francis Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1392 sqft
3 bed x 2 bath townhouse in Mountain Shadows ~ Water & Garbage Incl. - Great home in Rohnert Park. Two level home with an an attached two car garage. This complex is centrally located near transportation, schools, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1018 ELEANOR AVENUE
1018 Eleanor Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1336 sqft
3Bd/1.5Ba Condo in Rohnert Park! - This is a cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in desired E Section of Rohnert Park. Conveniently located near Walmart Grocery Store, Starbucks, Subway etc...
1 Unit Available
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
981 Elizabeth Avenue
981 Elizabeth Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Students Welcome~ 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom E Section House~ Co signers Okay - 981 Elizabeth is a 5 bedroom 3 bath house in the E section of Rohnert Park. Large kitchen and a great back yard for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
13 Freedom Place
13 Freedom Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1232 sqft
13 Freedom Place Available 07/03/20 Available 7/3/2020 ~ Co Signers OK ~ Water & Garbage Included - This is a great unit located in Mountain Shadows Square, close to shopping and transportation. 2 level home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
