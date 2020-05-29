All apartments in Rohnert Park
Find more places like 8915 Lancaster Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rohnert Park, CA
/
8915 Lancaster Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

8915 Lancaster Drive

8915 Lancaster Drive · (707) 583-7775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rohnert Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8915 Lancaster Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8915 Lancaster Drive · Avail. Jul 10

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
8915 Lancaster Drive Available 07/10/20 5 bedrooms, 2 baths Accepting Cosigners - Single level home with 5 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Laminate floor in family room, halls, and dining room. Small pet is negotiable. This home accepts co signers. Apple tree and persimmons!! Newer windows. Washer and dryer hookups only in garage. Refrigerator included. Landscaping is included.
This is a short drive or bike ride to Downtown Cotati, Highway 101 & Hwy 116, Sonoma State University, Sonoma Mountain Village, Olivers Market, Starbucks, Energy Health Club, Gas Stations, and the new SMART train line.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4019008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8915 Lancaster Drive have any available units?
8915 Lancaster Drive has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8915 Lancaster Drive have?
Some of 8915 Lancaster Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8915 Lancaster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8915 Lancaster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8915 Lancaster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8915 Lancaster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8915 Lancaster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8915 Lancaster Drive does offer parking.
Does 8915 Lancaster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8915 Lancaster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8915 Lancaster Drive have a pool?
No, 8915 Lancaster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8915 Lancaster Drive have accessible units?
No, 8915 Lancaster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8915 Lancaster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8915 Lancaster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8915 Lancaster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8915 Lancaster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8915 Lancaster Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Adega
541 Carlson Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr
Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Similar Pages

Rohnert Park 1 BedroomsRohnert Park 2 Bedrooms
Rohnert Park Apartments with GymRohnert Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Rohnert Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CA
Napa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CAEmeryville, CA
American Canyon, CASuisun City, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAContra Costa Centre, CASan Anselmo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Sonoma State UniversityCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity