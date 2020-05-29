Amenities

8915 Lancaster Drive Available 07/10/20 5 bedrooms, 2 baths Accepting Cosigners - Single level home with 5 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Laminate floor in family room, halls, and dining room. Small pet is negotiable. This home accepts co signers. Apple tree and persimmons!! Newer windows. Washer and dryer hookups only in garage. Refrigerator included. Landscaping is included.

This is a short drive or bike ride to Downtown Cotati, Highway 101 & Hwy 116, Sonoma State University, Sonoma Mountain Village, Olivers Market, Starbucks, Energy Health Club, Gas Stations, and the new SMART train line.



