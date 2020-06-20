Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

7689 Melody Drive, Rohnert Park/ 1 Month of Rent Free Special! Call for Details - Large spacious converted 5 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom two story home located in the desirable M Section of Rohnert Park. Downstairs includes a decent sized kitchen, living area and a converted 5th bedroom. Upstairs has all remaining bedrooms and bathrooms. Master bathroom has a huge walk in closet along with the privacy of their own bathroom. Property has both hardwood floors and carpet installed throughout. All major appliances are included for tenant use and are made without warranty. Co-signers are OK, sorry no pets!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Hills and Homes at 707-585-2913.



**Property is tenant occupied, please do not disturb occupants



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799200)