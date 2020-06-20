All apartments in Rohnert Park
7689 MELODY DRIVE

7689 Melody Drive · (707) 585-2913
Location

7689 Melody Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7689 MELODY DRIVE · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
7689 Melody Drive, Rohnert Park/ 1 Month of Rent Free Special! Call for Details - Large spacious converted 5 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom two story home located in the desirable M Section of Rohnert Park. Downstairs includes a decent sized kitchen, living area and a converted 5th bedroom. Upstairs has all remaining bedrooms and bathrooms. Master bathroom has a huge walk in closet along with the privacy of their own bathroom. Property has both hardwood floors and carpet installed throughout. All major appliances are included for tenant use and are made without warranty. Co-signers are OK, sorry no pets!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Hills and Homes at 707-585-2913.

**Property is tenant occupied, please do not disturb occupants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7689 MELODY DRIVE have any available units?
7689 MELODY DRIVE has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7689 MELODY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7689 MELODY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7689 MELODY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7689 MELODY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rohnert Park.
Does 7689 MELODY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7689 MELODY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7689 MELODY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7689 MELODY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7689 MELODY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7689 MELODY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7689 MELODY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7689 MELODY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7689 MELODY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7689 MELODY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7689 MELODY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7689 MELODY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
