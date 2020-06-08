Amenities

hardwood floors pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pool

7458 Madera Place in Rohnert Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is the one you've been waiting for! Downstairs has both your living and dining rooms equipped with newer hardwood floors. All major appliances are included for tenant use and are made without warranty. All bedrooms are located on the second story and are decently sized. Property is also right next to the pool. Rent includes both water and garbage.Located close to Sonoma State University, Shopping and transportation and more! Co-signers are ok, sorry no pets.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, pleas contact Hills and Homes at 707-585-2913.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5744289)