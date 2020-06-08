All apartments in Rohnert Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7458 MADERA PLACE

7458 Madera Place · (707) 585-2913
Location

7458 Madera Place, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7458 MADERA PLACE · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
7458 Madera Place in Rohnert Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is the one you've been waiting for! Downstairs has both your living and dining rooms equipped with newer hardwood floors. All major appliances are included for tenant use and are made without warranty. All bedrooms are located on the second story and are decently sized. Property is also right next to the pool. Rent includes both water and garbage.Located close to Sonoma State University, Shopping and transportation and more! Co-signers are ok, sorry no pets.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, pleas contact Hills and Homes at 707-585-2913.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7458 MADERA PLACE have any available units?
7458 MADERA PLACE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7458 MADERA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7458 MADERA PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7458 MADERA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7458 MADERA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rohnert Park.
Does 7458 MADERA PLACE offer parking?
No, 7458 MADERA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7458 MADERA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7458 MADERA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7458 MADERA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7458 MADERA PLACE has a pool.
Does 7458 MADERA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7458 MADERA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7458 MADERA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7458 MADERA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7458 MADERA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7458 MADERA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

