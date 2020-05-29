All apartments in Rohnert Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7407 Monique Place

7407 Monique Place · (707) 583-7775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7407 Monique Place, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7407 Monique Place · Avail. now

$3,675

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for a June 5th Move In~ Co Signers Accepted ~ Walk to SSU - Welcome to 7407 Monique Place in Rohnert Park. Walking distance to Starbucks, Parks, and SSU. This home has a living room, dining room, and seperate family room. All bedrooms are upstairs and are large. There are 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. Lovely back yard and two car attached garage.

All utilities are paid by tenants.

Co Signers are welcome.

Washer and Dryer hook ups only.

Applications are on the website www.SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.com

DRE#02037927

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5630096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 Monique Place have any available units?
7407 Monique Place has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7407 Monique Place currently offering any rent specials?
7407 Monique Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 Monique Place pet-friendly?
No, 7407 Monique Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rohnert Park.
Does 7407 Monique Place offer parking?
Yes, 7407 Monique Place does offer parking.
Does 7407 Monique Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 Monique Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 Monique Place have a pool?
No, 7407 Monique Place does not have a pool.
Does 7407 Monique Place have accessible units?
No, 7407 Monique Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 Monique Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7407 Monique Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7407 Monique Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7407 Monique Place does not have units with air conditioning.
