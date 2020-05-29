Amenities

Available for a June 5th Move In~ Co Signers Accepted ~ Walk to SSU - Welcome to 7407 Monique Place in Rohnert Park. Walking distance to Starbucks, Parks, and SSU. This home has a living room, dining room, and seperate family room. All bedrooms are upstairs and are large. There are 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. Lovely back yard and two car attached garage.



All utilities are paid by tenants.



Co Signers are welcome.



Washer and Dryer hook ups only.



Applications are on the website www.SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.com



DRE#02037927



No Pets Allowed



