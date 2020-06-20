Amenities
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.
The home has newer laminate flooring. These marketing photos reflect the vacant condition from 2018.
This property is currently occupied by tenants. Do not disturb the occupants.
Leasing Terms:
Available: July 15th
Lease: 1 year
Rent: $3,500 per month
Security Deposit: $5,500
Pet policy: No pets
Utilities Included: None
Co-Signers: Yes
Property features:
1,506 sq. ft.
Laminate flooring
Carpet in bed
Central heating and AC
Ceiling fan
Living room
Dining area
Newer Refrigerator
Washer & dryer included
Large Deck
Attached 2-car garage
Street parking available
Leasing Office:
Sonoma County Property Rentals
5218 Country Club Drive
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
707.596.1020 Office
707.324.5547 Fax
Sonoma County Property Rentals
BRE License #02037683 | Equal Housing Opportunity
Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter’s Insurance before occupying the property. All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Minimum credit Score of 650 required for qualifying. Sorry, no pets allowed. Increased security deposit may be required based on applicant’s credit history.
*Square footage and property details taken from private public sources including tax records. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Availability and leasing information published on this listing are subject to change without notice.
(RLNE5806276)