7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.



The home has newer laminate flooring. These marketing photos reflect the vacant condition from 2018.



This property is currently occupied by tenants. Do not disturb the occupants.



Leasing Terms:

Available: July 15th

Lease: 1 year

Rent: $3,500 per month

Security Deposit: $5,500

Pet policy: No pets

Utilities Included: None

Co-Signers: Yes



Property features:

1,506 sq. ft.

Laminate flooring

Carpet in bed

Central heating and AC

Ceiling fan

Living room

Dining area

Newer Refrigerator

Washer & dryer included

Large Deck

Attached 2-car garage

Street parking available



Leasing Office:



Sonoma County Property Rentals

5218 Country Club Drive

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

707.596.1020 Office

707.324.5547 Fax



Sonoma County Property Rentals

BRE License #02037683 | Equal Housing Opportunity



Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter’s Insurance before occupying the property. All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Minimum credit Score of 650 required for qualifying. Sorry, no pets allowed. Increased security deposit may be required based on applicant’s credit history.



*Square footage and property details taken from private public sources including tax records. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Availability and leasing information published on this listing are subject to change without notice.



