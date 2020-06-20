All apartments in Rohnert Park
7303 Circle Drive

7303 Circle Drive · (707) 596-1020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7303 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7303 Circle Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.

The home has newer laminate flooring. These marketing photos reflect the vacant condition from 2018.

This property is currently occupied by tenants. Do not disturb the occupants.

Leasing Terms:
Available: July 15th
Lease: 1 year
Rent: $3,500 per month
Security Deposit: $5,500
Pet policy: No pets
Utilities Included: None
Co-Signers: Yes

Property features:
1,506 sq. ft.
Laminate flooring
Carpet in bed
Central heating and AC
Ceiling fan
Living room
Dining area
Newer Refrigerator
Washer & dryer included
Large Deck
Attached 2-car garage
Street parking available

Leasing Office:

Sonoma County Property Rentals
5218 Country Club Drive
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
707.596.1020 Office
707.324.5547 Fax

Sonoma County Property Rentals
BRE License #02037683 | Equal Housing Opportunity

Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter’s Insurance before occupying the property. All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Minimum credit Score of 650 required for qualifying. Sorry, no pets allowed. Increased security deposit may be required based on applicant’s credit history.

*Square footage and property details taken from private public sources including tax records. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Availability and leasing information published on this listing are subject to change without notice.

(RLNE5806276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

