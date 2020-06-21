All apartments in Rohnert Park
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7279 ADRIAN DRIVE

7279 Adrian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7279 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood Floors, Newer appliances and kitchen sink, pantry for extra storage, Breakfast eating area sitting at the Bar enjoying all the light and Openness of the home. Enjoy your morning coffee or a Glass of Wine in Covered Deck area off the master bedroom. Large Backyard with Patio Area perfect for Entertaining Guests and Summer Cookouts. A garage with a Pass Thru to backyard. RV/Boat parking on the side. And perfectly located to Smart Train, Schools, Shopping, Restaurants all in walking distance. 4th bedroom was converted to an Open Dining Room, could be easily converted back. This is a Must See!
PETS NEGOTIABLE

(RLNE5842522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE have any available units?
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rohnert Park, CA.
What amenities does 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7279 ADRIAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
