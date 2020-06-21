Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood Floors, Newer appliances and kitchen sink, pantry for extra storage, Breakfast eating area sitting at the Bar enjoying all the light and Openness of the home. Enjoy your morning coffee or a Glass of Wine in Covered Deck area off the master bedroom. Large Backyard with Patio Area perfect for Entertaining Guests and Summer Cookouts. A garage with a Pass Thru to backyard. RV/Boat parking on the side. And perfectly located to Smart Train, Schools, Shopping, Restaurants all in walking distance. 4th bedroom was converted to an Open Dining Room, could be easily converted back. This is a Must See!

PETS NEGOTIABLE



(RLNE5842522)