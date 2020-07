Amenities

in unit laundry garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

7203 Roxanne Lane Rohnert Park - This is a large spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home with an additional room with wet bar. 2 Story floor plan with a large master and 3 car garage! Cosigners are okay. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included for tenant use and made without warranty.



Please contact Hills and Homes for more information or to schedule a viewing at 707-585-2913.



(RLNE5851536)