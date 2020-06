Amenities

642 Santa Alicia Drive in Rohnert Park - This recently upgraded 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom end unit is what you've been looking for! Both new carpet and lifetime laminate flooring have been installed. Property has fresh interior paint Kitchen cabinets are also recently painted. Both bedrooms upstairs are considered master bedrooms and are greatly sized! Complex has pool. Everything is move in ready! Water and garbage are included in the rent. Pets are negotiable, sorry no co-signers!



To schedule a showing, please contact Hills and Homes at 7070-585-2913.



No Pets Allowed



