552 LACROSSE COURT Available 07/01/20 LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park. - 552 LaCrosse Ct Rohnert Park



This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with a 2 car garage! Nice sized master bedroom with a double vanity sink. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and carpet throughout. Nice size backyard with a deck area, great space for patio furniture.

Available for move in July 11th. Sorry no pets. Cosigners okay. * This unit is tenant, please do not disturb occupants.



Call Hills and Homes for more information or to schedule a viewing at 707-585-2913.



