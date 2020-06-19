All apartments in Rohnert Park
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1565 Parkway Dr

1565 Parkway Drive · (707) 596-1020
Location

1565 Parkway Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1565 Parkway Dr · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Coming Soon: Rohnert Park Townhome Near SSU - Welcome Home to a spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath townhome in the desirable Redwood Park Estates.

New carpeting.

The common areas include a pool, tennis courts, club house and open space. The community is conveniently located near the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and Snyder Lane.
You will enjoy the proximity to the schools, shopping, transportation, and entertainment at the Green Music Center @ SSU. You can be on HWY 101 for North/South commuting within minutes.

The property has newer carpeting from 2019. The unit is not currently vacant.

Recent upgrades include new lighting, new floor tile in the kitchen, first story bathroom and entry.

LEASING TERMS

Available: Now
Lease Term: One year lease
Rent: $2,200 per month
Security Deposit: $3,000
Pet policy: No pets
Utilities Included: Water and garbage service

Please contact our office for the scheduled showing times.

707-596-1020

Leasing Office:
Sonoma County Property Rentals
5218 Country Club Drive
Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Sonoma County Property Rentals | Equal Housing Opportunity
BRE #02037683

Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter's Insurance before occupying the property. All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Minimum qualifying requirements are a 650 credit score and monthly income equal to 2.5x the monthly rent. Increased security deposit may be required based on applicants’ credit history. Sorry, no pets will be allowed in this rental property. No smoking or vaping (e-cigs) any tobacco or substances on the premises. No drugs or marijuana permitted on the premises.

*Square footage and property details taken from private and public sources including tax records. Information published on this listing is subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 Parkway Dr have any available units?
1565 Parkway Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1565 Parkway Dr have?
Some of 1565 Parkway Dr's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 Parkway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1565 Parkway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 Parkway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1565 Parkway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rohnert Park.
Does 1565 Parkway Dr offer parking?
No, 1565 Parkway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1565 Parkway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 Parkway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 Parkway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1565 Parkway Dr has a pool.
Does 1565 Parkway Dr have accessible units?
No, 1565 Parkway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 Parkway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1565 Parkway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1565 Parkway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1565 Parkway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
