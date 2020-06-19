1565 Parkway Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool tennis court

Coming Soon: Rohnert Park Townhome Near SSU - Welcome Home to a spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath townhome in the desirable Redwood Park Estates.



New carpeting.



The common areas include a pool, tennis courts, club house and open space. The community is conveniently located near the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and Snyder Lane.

You will enjoy the proximity to the schools, shopping, transportation, and entertainment at the Green Music Center @ SSU. You can be on HWY 101 for North/South commuting within minutes.



The property has newer carpeting from 2019. The unit is not currently vacant.



Recent upgrades include new lighting, new floor tile in the kitchen, first story bathroom and entry.



LEASING TERMS



Available: Now

Lease Term: One year lease

Rent: $2,200 per month

Security Deposit: $3,000

Pet policy: No pets

Utilities Included: Water and garbage service



Please contact our office for the scheduled showing times.



707-596-1020



Leasing Office:

Sonoma County Property Rentals

5218 Country Club Drive

Rohnert Park, CA 94928



Sonoma County Property Rentals | Equal Housing Opportunity

BRE #02037683



Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter's Insurance before occupying the property. All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Minimum qualifying requirements are a 650 credit score and monthly income equal to 2.5x the monthly rent. Increased security deposit may be required based on applicants’ credit history. Sorry, no pets will be allowed in this rental property. No smoking or vaping (e-cigs) any tobacco or substances on the premises. No drugs or marijuana permitted on the premises.



(RLNE5762527)