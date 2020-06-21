All apartments in Rohnert Park
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1460 Georgia Ct.

1460 Georgia Court · (707) 545-5333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1460 Georgia Court, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1460 Georgia Ct. · Avail. Jul 8

$2,770

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1460 Georgia Ct. Available 07/08/20 $2770/mo. Great, 3 bed, 2 bath, single story home in R.P.'s G-section! - $2770/month. Beautifully updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage, single story, s.f.h. This property is conveniently located in R.P.'s G-section, near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and more!

This home has a great floor plan, with separate living room, dining room and family room, which offers a wood burning fireplace, and access to the backyard! Very nice laminate floors, carpet, and tile throughout! Kitchen includes granite counter tops with custom tile accents, stainless steel dual sink, removable faucet, bay window, space-saver microwave, dishwasher, plenty of cabinet space, and more! (Tenant is to provide their own fridge).

Guest bathroom offers tile floors, jacuzzi bathtub/shower combo with tile surround, and updated fixtures. Master bed offers walk-in closet, and private access to backyard. Master bathroom offers tile floors, bathtub/shower combo, with tile surround, and updated fixtures!

The backyard is great for entertaining, with cement patio, covered & lighted awning! There's also a lawn and garden area for yard enthusiasts!

No Pets!

Location: 1460 Georgia Court, Rohnert Park.
Security Deposit: $3200.00
Lease Term: 12 month lease required.
Available: July 8th 2020

We request you drive by to preview the property, but ask that you don't disturb the occupants. If you'd like to request a showing, or need additional information, please call Timely PM, 707-545-5333. If you'd like to view additional photos, get directions, or apply online, visit our website, www.gotimely.com

Thanks for your interest!

Timely Properties Inc
CA BRE 02096434

(RLNE3826750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Georgia Ct. have any available units?
1460 Georgia Ct. has a unit available for $2,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1460 Georgia Ct. have?
Some of 1460 Georgia Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Georgia Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Georgia Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Georgia Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1460 Georgia Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rohnert Park.
Does 1460 Georgia Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1460 Georgia Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1460 Georgia Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Georgia Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Georgia Ct. have a pool?
No, 1460 Georgia Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Georgia Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1460 Georgia Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Georgia Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 Georgia Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 Georgia Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1460 Georgia Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
