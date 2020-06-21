Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1460 Georgia Ct. Available 07/08/20 $2770/mo. Great, 3 bed, 2 bath, single story home in R.P.'s G-section! - $2770/month. Beautifully updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage, single story, s.f.h. This property is conveniently located in R.P.'s G-section, near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and more!



This home has a great floor plan, with separate living room, dining room and family room, which offers a wood burning fireplace, and access to the backyard! Very nice laminate floors, carpet, and tile throughout! Kitchen includes granite counter tops with custom tile accents, stainless steel dual sink, removable faucet, bay window, space-saver microwave, dishwasher, plenty of cabinet space, and more! (Tenant is to provide their own fridge).



Guest bathroom offers tile floors, jacuzzi bathtub/shower combo with tile surround, and updated fixtures. Master bed offers walk-in closet, and private access to backyard. Master bathroom offers tile floors, bathtub/shower combo, with tile surround, and updated fixtures!



The backyard is great for entertaining, with cement patio, covered & lighted awning! There's also a lawn and garden area for yard enthusiasts!



No Pets!



Location: 1460 Georgia Court, Rohnert Park.

Security Deposit: $3200.00

Lease Term: 12 month lease required.

Available: July 8th 2020



We request you drive by to preview the property, but ask that you don't disturb the occupants. If you'd like to request a showing, or need additional information, please call Timely PM, 707-545-5333. If you'd like to view additional photos, get directions, or apply online, visit our website, www.gotimely.com



Thanks for your interest!



Timely Properties Inc

CA BRE 02096434



(RLNE3826750)