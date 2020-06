Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1440 Muir Place in Rohnert Park - This is a Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom with a bonus room 2.5ba home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park, close to shopping and transportation. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included for tenant use and made without warranty! Laminate floors downstairs. 2 car attached garage. Co-Signers OK!! Available June 15th!



Contact Hills and Homes for more information at 707-585-2913 or email at hillsandhomes@yahoo.com.



Home is tenant occupied. Please do not disturb.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3270314)