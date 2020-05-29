Amenities

1249 Honeybrook Place Available 07/03/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath Honeybrook Place Home For Rent! Pets Considered - Hello Friends,



We have a spacious 4 Bedroom coming available early July.



Rent will be $3500/month, $3750/deposit, 1 year lease agreement. Tenant to pay all utilities directly to providers Pets considered with additional deposit and recommendation from landlord/vet. Owner not taking co-signors at this time.



Home has a nice fireplace with a custom mantle with travertine surround. Newer granite in kitchen, baths have a tile backsplash. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a double oven. Great 3 Car Garage.



To Apply click here http://pacpropsre.com/properties.html find this property and click "Apply Now".



Thank you,



Pacific Properties

101 Golf Course Dr. Ste. A5

Rohnert Park, CA 94928 www.pacpropsre.com

info@pacpropsre.com

CA BRE Corporate #01526413



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,750



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



(RLNE4090754)