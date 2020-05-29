Amenities
1249 Honeybrook Place Available 07/03/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath Honeybrook Place Home For Rent! Pets Considered - Hello Friends,
We have a spacious 4 Bedroom coming available early July.
Rent will be $3500/month, $3750/deposit, 1 year lease agreement. Tenant to pay all utilities directly to providers Pets considered with additional deposit and recommendation from landlord/vet. Owner not taking co-signors at this time.
Home has a nice fireplace with a custom mantle with travertine surround. Newer granite in kitchen, baths have a tile backsplash. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a double oven. Great 3 Car Garage.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,750
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
