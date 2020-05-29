All apartments in Rohnert Park
1249 Honeybrook Place

1249 Honeybrook Place · (707) 206-6645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1249 Honeybrook Place, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1249 Honeybrook Place · Avail. Jul 3

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1249 Honeybrook Place Available 07/03/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath Honeybrook Place Home For Rent! Pets Considered - Hello Friends,

We have a spacious 4 Bedroom coming available early July.

Rent will be $3500/month, $3750/deposit, 1 year lease agreement. Tenant to pay all utilities directly to providers Pets considered with additional deposit and recommendation from landlord/vet. Owner not taking co-signors at this time.

Home has a nice fireplace with a custom mantle with travertine surround. Newer granite in kitchen, baths have a tile backsplash. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a double oven. Great 3 Car Garage.

To Apply click here http://pacpropsre.com/properties.html find this property and click "Apply Now".

Thank you,

Pacific Properties
101 Golf Course Dr. Ste. A5
Rohnert Park, CA 94928 www.pacpropsre.com
info@pacpropsre.com
CA BRE Corporate #01526413

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,750

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

(RLNE4090754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

