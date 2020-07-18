All apartments in Rocklin
Find more places like 2150 Collet Quarry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocklin, CA
/
2150 Collet Quarry Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2150 Collet Quarry Drive

2150 Collet Quarry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rocklin
See all
Sunset West
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2150 Collet Quarry Drive, Rocklin, CA 95765
Sunset West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
- This property includes solar panels for a reduced electric bill. Owner is willing to work with animals on a case by
case basis, but is not willing to work with cats.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5906517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have any available units?
2150 Collet Quarry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocklin, CA.
Is 2150 Collet Quarry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Collet Quarry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Collet Quarry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive offer parking?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have a pool?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd
Rocklin, CA 95677
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky
Rocklin, CA 95765
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir
Rocklin, CA 95765
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr
Rocklin, CA 95677
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street
Rocklin, CA 95677
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr
Rocklin, CA 95677

Similar Pages

Rocklin 1 BedroomsRocklin 2 Bedrooms
Rocklin Apartments with BalconiesRocklin Apartments with Parking
Rocklin Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CAOroville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset Whitney
Sunset West

Apartments Near Colleges

Sierra CollegeWilliam Jessup University
California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College