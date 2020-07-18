Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rocklin
Find more places like 2150 Collet Quarry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rocklin, CA
/
2150 Collet Quarry Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2150 Collet Quarry Drive
2150 Collet Quarry Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rocklin
See all
Sunset West
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2150 Collet Quarry Drive, Rocklin, CA 95765
Sunset West
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
- This property includes solar panels for a reduced electric bill. Owner is willing to work with animals on a case by
case basis, but is not willing to work with cats.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5906517)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have any available units?
2150 Collet Quarry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rocklin, CA
.
Is 2150 Collet Quarry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Collet Quarry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Collet Quarry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive offer parking?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have a pool?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 Collet Quarry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2150 Collet Quarry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd
Rocklin, CA 95677
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky
Rocklin, CA 95765
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir
Rocklin, CA 95765
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr
Rocklin, CA 95677
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street
Rocklin, CA 95677
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr
Rocklin, CA 95677
Similar Pages
Rocklin 1 Bedrooms
Rocklin 2 Bedrooms
Rocklin Apartments with Balconies
Rocklin Apartments with Parking
Rocklin Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CA
Roseville, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Citrus Heights, CA
Arden-Arcade, CA
Folsom, CA
Vacaville, CA
Davis, CA
Stockton, CA
Carmichael, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Antelope, CA
West Sacramento, CA
Fair Oaks, CA
El Dorado Hills, CA
Orangevale, CA
Rosemont, CA
Cameron Park, CA
Foothill Farms, CA
Dixon, CA
La Riviera, CA
Gold River, CA
Lodi, CA
Oroville, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sunset Whitney
Sunset West
Apartments Near Colleges
Sierra College
William Jessup University
California State University-Sacramento
University of the Pacific
Sacramento City College