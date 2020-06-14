Apartment List
546 Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,337
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North and East
1 Unit Available
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Richmond Annex
1 Unit Available
5925 San Jose Ave
5925 San Jose Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1180 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom House in the Richmond Annex - 5925 San Jose Ave, Richmond, CA is a single family home that contains 1,180 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Lots of light and private fenced backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmede-Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2813 Loyola Avenue
2813 Loyola Drive, Richmond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belding Woods
1 Unit Available
1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801
1905 Esmond Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf5e8a6da2872df7377976 1905 Esmond Avenue is a stunningly remodeled home nestled in an expansive 5000 sq. ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Iron Triangle
1 Unit Available
510 Barrett Ave
510 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
500 sqft
Fresh Remodel! 1 block to Kaiser. - Property Id: 291733 Your new home awaits you! A recent update included hardwood floors, and granite countertops.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
187 Bayside Ct
187 Bayside Court, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
771 sqft
187 Bayside Ct Available 06/06/20 Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! - Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! -Hardwood floors throughout, except for bedroom and

1 of 11

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
East Richmond
1 Unit Available
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,455
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,988
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1245 Navellier
1245 Navellier Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1577 sqft
Large home with large yard for entertaining with view of 3 bridges - Large 2bed 2bath with a full size workshop and piano. Wood floors, updated kitchen, 2 off street parking and a large yard for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
105 Kenyon Ave.
105 Kenyon Avenue, Kensington, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1262 sqft
Large home in Kensington with Kensington Schools - 4 bed 3 bath house blocks from Kensington Hilltop School. This unit has a private back yard and a 2 car driveway garage as well.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
3430 San Pablo Dam Road
3430 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo. This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8351 Kent Ct
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2756 sqft
Available 07/18/20 El Cerrito hills 4b/3b beautiful landscape & views - Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,399
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
225 Ramona Ave
225 Ramona Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1043 sqft
225 Ramona Ave. is a well located, clean and peaceful home with a yard. Amenities include a washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and marble counter tops. Located only 1/4 mile from El Cerrito Plaza BART.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2101 California Avenue
2101 California Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
Completely remodeled and beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex upstairs unit. Everything is new including walls, doors, fixtures, lighting, appliances, counter tops, bathrooms, windows, paint, etc. New plumbing and electrical updates.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
13 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,216
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
18 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,735
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Berkeley
7 Units Available
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,420
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,635
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Berkeley
65 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
City Guide for Richmond, CA

"We take the trans-bay tube on the Richmond line. Leave at seven and at East Bay by nine." (--Tim Armstrong, "Into Action")

Well you may think you know the East Bay, and you may think you know Richmond (actually maybe you dont know either), but this little Northern California city is too many things to sum up succinctly. Its all about location, in Richmond, as the real estate agents say, and there is so much to really love about this place. For instance, it has one of the largest bike trail systems in California, and it has excellent public transportation.

Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Richmond, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richmond renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

