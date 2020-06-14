546 Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA with hardwood floors
"We take the trans-bay tube on the Richmond line. Leave at seven and at East Bay by nine." (--Tim Armstrong, "Into Action")
Well you may think you know the East Bay, and you may think you know Richmond (actually maybe you dont know either), but this little Northern California city is too many things to sum up succinctly. Its all about location, in Richmond, as the real estate agents say, and there is so much to really love about this place. For instance, it has one of the largest bike trail systems in California, and it has excellent public transportation.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richmond renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.