2900 Shane Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Hilltop / Fairmede Area - 1. Fresh Paint Inside and Out

2. Beautiful Hardwood Floor throughout, Tiled Kitchen Floors & Baths

3. Open kitchen w/ Island features Brand New Cabinets

4. New Granite Counter Tops and Lovely Tiled Marble Backsplash

5. Brand New Stainless Appliances

6. Recessed Lighting throughout home

7. Updated Bathrooms with Beautiful Tiled Showers / Tub

8. Washer & Dryer Included

9. 2-Car Garage & Large Driveway

10. Backyard has Amazing View overlooking the Bay toward SF

11. Short Drive to I-80 via Hilltop Dr.

12. Close to Shopping & Dining

13. Minutes away from Contra Costa College

14. Local Parks & Recreation nearby



Public Schools: Highland Elementary, Crespi Middle School, De Anza High School



Rent: $3,000.00 / month

Deposit: $3,000.00



- Owner pays Garbage

- Tenant pays Water & Electric

- Landscaping is Tenant Responsibility

- Pets OK w/ Additional Deposit



***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***



Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.



- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.

- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.

- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.



To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com



Looking for other rentals? Please visit www.spre.com today!



(RLNE5867340)