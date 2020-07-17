All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like
2900 Shane Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, CA
/
2900 Shane Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2900 Shane Dr

2900 Shane Drive · (510) 858-6711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Fairmede-Hilltop
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2900 Shane Drive, Richmond, CA 94806
Fairmede-Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2900 Shane Dr · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Hilltop / Fairmede Area - 1. Fresh Paint Inside and Out
2. Beautiful Hardwood Floor throughout, Tiled Kitchen Floors & Baths
3. Open kitchen w/ Island features Brand New Cabinets
4. New Granite Counter Tops and Lovely Tiled Marble Backsplash
5. Brand New Stainless Appliances
6. Recessed Lighting throughout home
7. Updated Bathrooms with Beautiful Tiled Showers / Tub
8. Washer & Dryer Included
9. 2-Car Garage & Large Driveway
10. Backyard has Amazing View overlooking the Bay toward SF
11. Short Drive to I-80 via Hilltop Dr.
12. Close to Shopping & Dining
13. Minutes away from Contra Costa College
14. Local Parks & Recreation nearby

Public Schools: Highland Elementary, Crespi Middle School, De Anza High School

Rent: $3,000.00 / month
Deposit: $3,000.00

- Owner pays Garbage
- Tenant pays Water & Electric
- Landscaping is Tenant Responsibility
- Pets OK w/ Additional Deposit

***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***

Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.

- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.
- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.
- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.

To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com

Looking for other rentals? Please visit www.spre.com today!

(RLNE5867340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2900 Shane Dr have any available units?
2900 Shane Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2900 Shane Dr have?
Some of 2900 Shane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Shane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Shane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Shane Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Shane Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Shane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Shane Dr offers parking.
Does 2900 Shane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Shane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Shane Dr have a pool?
No, 2900 Shane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Shane Dr have accessible units?
No, 2900 Shane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Shane Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Shane Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 Shane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 Shane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Tides
3185 Garrity Way
Richmond, CA 94806
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr
Richmond, CA 94806

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 BedroomsRichmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Apartments with Washer-DryersRichmond Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CASuisun City, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fairmede Hilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco