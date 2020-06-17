197 Lakeshore Court

Amenities

FURNISHED Apartment available from June 2 on flexible month-to-month basis, 30 days minimum and 120 days maximum. The condo is a first floor unit, with a double-sized private patio that has a peek-a-boo view of the San Francisco Bay! Complete renovation in 2016 with modern features and appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, tile bathroom; carpeted bedroom; in-unit laundry. Plenty of storage, large windows create natural light throughout the unit. Gated complex features two pools and hot tubs, full cardio/weight gym, walking paths with lagoons, and direct access to San Francisco Bay Trail for all your hiking, biking, walking adventures! Residents have access to all the community amenities including walking paths, fitness center, pools and hot tubs. There is one covered parking space that comes with the condo. There is also guest parking where a vehicle can be parked for up to 72 hours. Furnishings and Amenities include: Queen-size Bed, Bed Linens, Nightstand, Large Closets, Desk, Shoe Rack, Sofa, Coffee Table, Lamps, Bookshelf, Dining Table, Microwave, Dishwasher, Cooking Basics, Dishes and Silverware, Small Appliances (Toaster, etc.), Clothing Iron, Hair Dryer, WiFi, Cable TV, Flatscreen Television, Outdoor Bistro Set. Private Entrance. No smoking or pets permitted. Applicant(s) subject to background check and application fee.