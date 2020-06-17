All apartments in Richmond
197 Lakeshore Court

Location

197 Lakeshore Court, Richmond, CA 94804
Marina Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
FURNISHED Apartment available from June 2 on flexible month-to-month basis, 30 days minimum and 120 days maximum. The condo is a first floor unit, with a double-sized private patio that has a peek-a-boo view of the San Francisco Bay! Complete renovation in 2016 with modern features and appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, tile bathroom; carpeted bedroom; in-unit laundry. Plenty of storage, large windows create natural light throughout the unit. Gated complex features two pools and hot tubs, full cardio/weight gym, walking paths with lagoons, and direct access to San Francisco Bay Trail for all your hiking, biking, walking adventures! Residents have access to all the community amenities including walking paths, fitness center, pools and hot tubs. There is one covered parking space that comes with the condo. There is also guest parking where a vehicle can be parked for up to 72 hours. Furnishings and Amenities include: Queen-size Bed, Bed Linens, Nightstand, Large Closets, Desk, Shoe Rack, Sofa, Coffee Table, Lamps, Bookshelf, Dining Table, Microwave, Dishwasher, Cooking Basics, Dishes and Silverware, Small Appliances (Toaster, etc.), Clothing Iron, Hair Dryer, WiFi, Cable TV, Flatscreen Television, Outdoor Bistro Set. Private Entrance. No smoking or pets permitted. Applicant(s) subject to background check and application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Lakeshore Court have any available units?
197 Lakeshore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, CA.
What amenities does 197 Lakeshore Court have?
Some of 197 Lakeshore Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Lakeshore Court currently offering any rent specials?
197 Lakeshore Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Lakeshore Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Lakeshore Court is pet friendly.
Does 197 Lakeshore Court offer parking?
Yes, 197 Lakeshore Court does offer parking.
Does 197 Lakeshore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Lakeshore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Lakeshore Court have a pool?
Yes, 197 Lakeshore Court has a pool.
Does 197 Lakeshore Court have accessible units?
No, 197 Lakeshore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Lakeshore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Lakeshore Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Lakeshore Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Lakeshore Court does not have units with air conditioning.
