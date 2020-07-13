Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage pool gym hot tub

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Linden Court features 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes that include kitchens with gas range and dishwasher, in home full size washer and dryer, direct access 1 or 2 car garage, private fenced yard, fireplace, ample storage, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Linden Court offers privacy, luxury, and affordability in a townhome of your choice. With only four townhomes per building you get private single family home-style living for less. Linden Court is located within close proximity to Sierra Lakes Golf Club, Epicenter Baseball Stadium and ...