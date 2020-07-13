Amenities
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Linden Court features 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes that include kitchens with gas range and dishwasher, in home full size washer and dryer, direct access 1 or 2 car garage, private fenced yard, fireplace, ample storage, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Linden Court offers privacy, luxury, and affordability in a townhome of your choice. With only four townhomes per building you get private single family home-style living for less. Linden Court is located within close proximity to Sierra Lakes Golf Club, Epicenter Baseball Stadium and ...