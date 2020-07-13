All apartments in Rialto
Find more places like Linden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rialto, CA
/
Linden Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Linden Court

Open Now until 5pm
372 S Ironwood Ave · (714) 352-4320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rialto
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA 92376

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 142 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,964

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 098 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 150 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,009

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 937 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Linden Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
gym
hot tub
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Linden Court features 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes that include kitchens with gas range and dishwasher, in home full size washer and dryer, direct access 1 or 2 car garage, private fenced yard, fireplace, ample storage, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Linden Court offers privacy, luxury, and affordability in a townhome of your choice. With only four townhomes per building you get private single family home-style living for less. Linden Court is located within close proximity to Sierra Lakes Golf Club, Epicenter Baseball Stadium and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Linden Court have any available units?
Linden Court has 4 units available starting at $1,964 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Linden Court have?
Some of Linden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Linden Court currently offering any rent specials?
Linden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Linden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Linden Court is pet friendly.
Does Linden Court offer parking?
Yes, Linden Court offers parking.
Does Linden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Linden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Linden Court have a pool?
Yes, Linden Court has a pool.
Does Linden Court have accessible units?
No, Linden Court does not have accessible units.
Does Linden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Linden Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Linden Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Linden Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Linden Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rialto 1 BedroomsRialto 2 Bedrooms
Rialto Apartments with Washer-DryerRialto Dog Friendly Apartments
Rialto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity