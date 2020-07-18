All apartments in Redwood City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061

57 Oakwood Dr · (650) 463-9203
Location

57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061
Redwood Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef784f84299601193fe5e31 Stylish & Elegant Tri Level home available for immediate LEASE on the border of Redwood City & Atherton. Spectacular opportunity to be in the center of all. This Tri -level home has modern design perfect for today's busy lifestyle. Loft is perfect for home office , kids play area or guest room. Minutes away from Stanford University, premier shopping , local coffee houses & Eateries. Located in vibrant downtown this home is a must see! Security Deposit required. Tenant pays for all utilities. 3 Bedrooms - 1 is Master suite.(Located on second floor) 2.5 bath (half bath on lower level) - remaining 2 on the second floor. Modern Kitchen (located on the first floor) Family Room (First floor) Outdoor Patio 2 car attached garage . Available JULY 5th 2020

(RLNE5914868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 have any available units?
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
Is 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 currently offering any rent specials?
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 pet-friendly?
No, 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 offer parking?
Yes, 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 offers parking.
Does 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 have a pool?
No, 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 does not have a pool.
Does 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 have accessible units?
No, 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061 does not have units with air conditioning.

