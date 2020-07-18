57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061.

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef784f84299601193fe5e31 Stylish & Elegant Tri Level home available for immediate LEASE on the border of Redwood City & Atherton. Spectacular opportunity to be in the center of all. This Tri -level home has modern design perfect for today's busy lifestyle. Loft is perfect for home office , kids play area or guest room. Minutes away from Stanford University, premier shopping , local coffee houses & Eateries. Located in vibrant downtown this home is a must see! Security Deposit required. Tenant pays for all utilities. 3 Bedrooms - 1 is Master suite.(Located on second floor) 2.5 bath (half bath on lower level) - remaining 2 on the second floor. Modern Kitchen (located on the first floor) Family Room (First floor) Outdoor Patio 2 car attached garage . Available JULY 5th 2020



