Inviting and serene upper level furnished 1 bedroom available for rent in desirable Redwood City. A private balcony greets you after parking in your dedicated off-street parking spot. The balcony is large enough to enjoy morning coffee or evening drinks. Inside is a bright and open layout with plenty of windows from the living room and kitchen area. A full sized washer and dryer laundry area leads you into the completely renovated bathroom. A spacious and calming sleeping area completes the space; with plenty of extra room for those that work from home. Short car commute or perfect biking distance to many of the local big-name companies in Silicon Valley and only minutes to Redwood City downtown and BOX, conveniently located between Stanford, Sequoia and Redwood City Kaiser Hospitals. Included is a bike lockup area under the stairs . The unit has an Air conditioned unit for your comfort.