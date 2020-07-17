19 Claremont Ave Unit 10

Amenities

Redwood City- SPACIOUS, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, UPGRADED, Beautiful Kitchen, Great Location - REDUCED..FABULOUS, CLEAN Beautiful unit in Redwood City, a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a sprawling big living room with a fireplace and access to a private balcony, an updated kitchen that offers granite counter tops, modern backsplash and stainless steel appliances, a master suite with 2 closets, dual pane windows, and in-unit laundry. Great group of neighbors, this unit also has 2 parking spaces in a shared secure garage and is conveniently located close to major commute routes, public transportation, shopping, dining, and downtown Redwood City!



Credit score of 700 or higher to qualify, 3 x times rent, no collection activity

Sorry, No pets accepted please

Close to everything, schools, shopping, and all freeways, excellent location

Water and garbage included



