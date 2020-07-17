All apartments in Redwood City
19 Claremont Ave Unit 10
19 Claremont Ave Unit 10

19 Claremont Avenue · (510) 459-2010
Location

19 Claremont Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94062
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Redwood City- SPACIOUS, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, UPGRADED, Beautiful Kitchen, Great Location - REDUCED..FABULOUS, CLEAN Beautiful unit in Redwood City, a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a sprawling big living room with a fireplace and access to a private balcony, an updated kitchen that offers granite counter tops, modern backsplash and stainless steel appliances, a master suite with 2 closets, dual pane windows, and in-unit laundry. Great group of neighbors, this unit also has 2 parking spaces in a shared secure garage and is conveniently located close to major commute routes, public transportation, shopping, dining, and downtown Redwood City!

Credit score of 700 or higher to qualify, 3 x times rent, no collection activity
Sorry, No pets accepted please
Close to everything, schools, shopping, and all freeways, excellent location
Water and garbage included

(RLNE5874332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 have any available units?
19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 have?
Some of 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 pet-friendly?
No, 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Claremont Ave Unit 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
