Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

178 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Redwood City, CA

Finding an apartment in Redwood City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
12 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,880
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,010
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
69 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$3,027
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,245
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,835
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Redwood Shores
13 Units Available
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,754
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Centennial
61 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,885
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1272 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Redwood Oaks
14 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,680
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Redwood Shores
21 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,746
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Redwood Shores
12 Units Available
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,436
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,205
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,452
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
11 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,572
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,538
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Centennial
18 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,614
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,933
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Redwood Oaks
1 Unit Available
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 10 at 04:19am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodside North! Centrally located in Redwood City, Woodside North offers conveniences to make work and living more enjoyable.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1633 Redwood Ave
1633 Redwood Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1165 Clinton Street
1165 Clinton Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1640 sqft
Charming Historic Single Family Home!! Available NOW!! - Character and high quality with lots of charm in great condition.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
377 Meridian Drive
377 Meridian Drive, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1178 sqft
This 1,178 square foot townhouse loft style sits on a 16.98 acre lot and features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances including granite counter top. 2 car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Farm Hill
1 Unit Available
4000 Farm Hill Boulevard
4000 Farm Hill Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1157 sqft
Beautiful Condo 3 beds 2 bath $3900.00 Beautiful one story Condo in sought after FARM HILL VISTA CONDOMINIUM. This is a must see. Located at 4000 Farm Hill Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Redwood City
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Neighborhood 4
7 Units Available
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,231
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,682
1114 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Hillsdale
41 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,126
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,218
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Neighborhood 7
14 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,778
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Neighborhood 8
8 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,815
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
City Guide for Redwood City, CA

Nothing says paradise like blue skies and sunshine, and Redwood City, California has that in spades. This cozy California city of 75,000 is conveniently located halfway between San Francisco and San Jose and provides a vibrant, growing place to call home after the workaday grind. It's got plenty of entertainment, retail, scenery and fluffy clouds to go around for everyone! Whether you're new in town or moving across town, finding a rental home in Redwood City can be daunting. From the suspici...

Having trouble with Craigslist Redwood City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Redwood City, CA

Finding an apartment in Redwood City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

