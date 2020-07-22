/
oak knoll edgewood park
101 Apartments for rent in Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park, Redwood City, CA
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,359
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,349
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
2900 Broadway 1 BEDROOM
2900 Broadway, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
LOCATION LOCATION - Property Id: 320952 LOCATIO. LOCATION. LOCATION GREAT Location WESTSIDE of El Camino High Ceiling. Hardwood. Floor NATURAL light all over the Apt. With a LARGE Closet. REMODEL kitchen With a VIEW . .
19 Claremont Ave Unit 10
19 Claremont Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
982 sqft
Redwood City- SPACIOUS, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, UPGRADED, Beautiful Kitchen, Great Location - REDUCED..
965 Upland Road
965 Upland Road, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
965 Upland Road Available 08/01/20 A Spectacular Home set in Emerald Hills with a Large Level Yard - A spectacular home set in Emerald Hills on a large level lot with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
23 Oakdale ST
23 Oakdale Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2080 sqft
Beautiful Home Located In The Prestigious Redwood City Edgewood Park Neighborhood. This Natural Light Filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Feature 2080 Sq. Ft.
2952 Hopkins AVE
2952 Hopkins Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
500 sqft
Inviting and serene upper level furnished 1 bedroom available for rent in desirable Redwood City. A private balcony greets you after parking in your dedicated off-street parking spot.
21 Birch Street
21 Birch Street, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. This is the largest unit in a Triplex located in the neighborhood of Mt. Carmel in desirable Redwood City. Close to parks, library, Caltrain, shops, HWY 82, 84, 101, 280.
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,824
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,783
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,686
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,585
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1110 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,755
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,060
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,665
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,525
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,498
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,692
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,519
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,713
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,559
1228 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Brewster Place
600 Brewster Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.
3690 Brandy Rock Way
3690 Brandy Rock Way, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1880 sqft
3690 Brandy Rock Way Available 08/01/20 Desirable Farm Hill Estates Neighborhood - Located on one of the most coveted streets in Farm Hill Estates, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers a warm and traditional appeal.
3341 Oak Knoll Drive
3341 Oak Knoll Drive, Emerald Lake Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
2655 sqft
Breathtaking 4 bed / 3.5 bath + office In Emerald Hills - Step out onto the serene balcony and enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. Breath. Come rent this one of a kind marvel in the Bay Area’s not-so-secret, best-kept-secret, Emerald Hills.
635 True Wind Way #503
635 True Wind Way, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning Furnished Master Bedroom in a stunning condo! W/Parking *ScottRussellJr* *AMSI* - Owner is offering $500 off the first months rent plus the security deposit is only $500! Virtual Tour Available When you Scroll through the pictures.
640 Hillcrest Way
640 Hillcrest Way, Emerald Lake Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,695
2190 sqft
No other home like this in the area: Amazing Custom Home with natural light throughout, and views of the Bay - 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
440 Madison Avenue
440 Madison Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1570 sqft
Charming three bedroom + bonus room, two bath single family home. Just off of Woodside Road and El Camino Real and minutes from Highway 101. New flooring, new paint, and the majority of new the windows are new. Includes washer/dryer as well.
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,695
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,195
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,205
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,066
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,295
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,272
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,495
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,673
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,613
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
