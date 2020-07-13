155 Apartments for rent in Redwood City, CA with parking
Nothing says paradise like blue skies and sunshine, and Redwood City, California has that in spades. This cozy California city of 75,000 is conveniently located halfway between San Francisco and San Jose and provides a vibrant, growing place to call home after the workaday grind. It’s got plenty of entertainment, retail, scenery and fluffy clouds to go around for everyone! Whether you're new in town or moving across town, finding a rental home in Redwood City can be daunting. From the suspici...
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redwood City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.