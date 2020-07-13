Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:44 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Redwood City, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redwood City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,740
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
95 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
25 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,587
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
$
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,695
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
80 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,277
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
9 Units Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,373
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
7 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,210
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
1 Unit Available
Centennial
Brewster Place
600 Brewster Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Centennial
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,658
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,672
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,099
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 10 at 04:19am
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodside North! Centrally located in Redwood City, Woodside North offers conveniences to make work and living more enjoyable.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
2952 Hopkins AVE
2952 Hopkins Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
500 sqft
Inviting and serene upper level furnished 1 bedroom available for rent in desirable Redwood City. A private balcony greets you after parking in your dedicated off-street parking spot.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Shores
377 Meridian Drive
377 Meridian Drive, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1178 sqft
Loft-style townhouse situated in a prime location within the desirable community, the Cove at California, in Redwood Shores.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodside Plaza
2762 Ohio Ave
2762 Ohio Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1500 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/1Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 98757 Newly renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath house for rent in Redwood City on the border of Woodside. 3 minute drive to the 280 & 10 minute drive to Stanford.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
978 Haven Avenue
978 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1078 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
980 Haven Avenue
980 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Friendly Acres neighborhood in Redwood City.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village
611 Manzanita Street
611 Manzanita Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
544 sqft
This 1Bedroom 1Bath home has a designated covered parking and a storage unit. There is common area space shared between tenants. Nearby schools include Central Community School, Central Community High School and Hoover Elementary School.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Shores
838 Boardwalk Place #304
838 Boardwalk Place, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
850 sqft
838 Boardwalk Place #304 Available 07/17/20 Condo Lifestyle Living! | 838 Boardwalk Place - Enjoy the beauty of the pool, lagoon and common areas. This spacious unit is located in Redwood Shores with easy access to Belmont and Highway 101.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
1405 Marshall Street, Suite A - 707
1405 Marshall Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Enjoy all the beautiful perks of living close to Downtown Redwood City! Marymount Apartments are located in the heart of Redwood City and walking distance to Sequoia Station. Close by all convenient shopping and dining areas, highways 101 and 280.
City Guide for Redwood City, CA

Nothing says paradise like blue skies and sunshine, and Redwood City, California has that in spades. This cozy California city of 75,000 is conveniently located halfway between San Francisco and San Jose and provides a vibrant, growing place to call home after the workaday grind. It’s got plenty of entertainment, retail, scenery and fluffy clouds to go around for everyone! Whether you're new in town or moving across town, finding a rental home in Redwood City can be daunting. From the suspici...

Having trouble with Craigslist Redwood City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Redwood City, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redwood City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

