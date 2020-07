Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center concierge gym pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly clubhouse hot tub lobby

When you play as hard as you work, time is everything. Franklin 299 in Redwood City is designed to let you focus on what’s important to you, whatever that may be. Smartly designed living spaces and high-end finishes combine to create a relaxing space to suit your lifestyle here at our apartments for rent in Redwood City, CA.



Franklin 299 hits the sweet spot: urban delights, transportation galore and a warm home to call your own. Adjacent to Downtown Redwood City, the community is a stone’s throw from restaurants, theaters, services, stores, highways and just about everything else. Come and explore our Redwood City, CA apartments and discover a new standard of living.