124 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Fe, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rancho Santa Fe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6177 El Tordo
6177 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1400 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH AND NO APPLICATION FEE! CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269 We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer! Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
16922 Via De Santa Fe
16922 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1530 sqft
Single level Village condo. Fully turn key. Recently updated-newer kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Tons of storage. Quiet and peaceful place to live. Serene community. Walk to Village. Private patios with BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Santa Fe

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Black Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
16926 Blue Shadows Lane
16926 Blue Shadows Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
The Crosby Golf Villa - Property Id: 54836 Crosby Golf Villa: 3 BD / 4 BA 3100 sq feet Master bedroom is located on the first floor with beautiful Mountain Views on the 16th fairway. virtual tour: http://sdaerialmedia.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Fe
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Carmel Valley
4 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,243
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,906
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
La Costa Oaks North
20 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Carmel Valley
19 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104
1710 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
906 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1539 Old Creek Ct
1539 Old Creek Court, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1167 sqft
Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
287 Chapalita Dr.
287 Chapalita Drive, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
2285 sqft
287 Chapalita Dr. Available 06/24/20 Stunning Single-Family Home in Encinitas - Highly upgraded home in desirable Encinitas neighborhood features over 2,200 Sq Ft with Spanish and rustic design finishes throughout. This 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13429 Red Oak Way
13429 Red Oak Way, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,395
3190 sqft
13429 Red Oak Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous and bright! 5 bed 4 bath house in Carmel Valley - Here is an immaculate, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with a 2 car garage. Approx 3200 sq ft. Bedroom and full bath on lower level.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1100 Garden View Rd
1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO PACIFICO ENCINITAS APARTMENT HOMESbr We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13055 Seagrove Street
13055 Seagrove Street, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,750
3028 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Peaceful home with endless canyon views - Property Id: 300718 Carmel Valley home, available July 1: 5bd/3.5ba 3,028sqft in quiet neighborhood for $5,750/mo, + utilities. *Like-new natural hardwood flooring on both floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13553 Kibbings Rd
13553 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2538 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME in top Torrey Pines High district - Property Id: 296494 GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Torrey Pines High school, Carmel Valley Middle, and Solana Highlands Elementary. Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2538 sf.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7504 GIBRALTAR STREET A
7504 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Touch-Free Showing and Move-In! Take a VIRTUAL TOUR NOW!! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Available July 10, 2020 for Move-In & Showing! Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit. Reserved 1 Parking Space & 1 Garage To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12545 El Camino Real
12545 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1533 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15- Crest Del Mar has always been a prime location and this unit is situated very conveniently in the complex. This home is Pristine - Private Entrance, large rooms plus balcony off kitchen highlight this unit.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1031 Reliance Way
1031 Reliance Way, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1864 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, ocean view townhome in Spindrift above Flower Hill Mall. Views from every room in this 3 bedroom home that lives like a single story w/master bedroom on main floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rancho Santa Fe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

