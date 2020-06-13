Apartment List
CA
/
rancho santa fe
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Fe, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
7 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
3 Units Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6177 El Tordo
6177 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1400 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH AND NO APPLICATION FEE! CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269 We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer! Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6175 Paseo Arbolado
6175 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
3000 sqft
4 bedroom three bathroom home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms throughout. Located in a community right next to the Rancho Santa Fe village. Virtual Tour Link: https://ranchophotos.com/mls/6175-paseo-arbolado-2/ Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
16922 Via De Santa Fe
16922 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1530 sqft
Single level Village condo. Fully turn key. Recently updated-newer kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Tons of storage. Quiet and peaceful place to live. Serene community. Walk to Village. Private patios with BBQ.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
16534 La Gracia
16534 La Gracia, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
7881 sqft
Interior remodel just completed!! Stunning Rancho Santa Fe Estate within easy walking distance to the village and school. There are 5 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths in this 7,881 sq. ft home. A large, covered patio is perfect for entertaining by the pool.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Fe
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,401
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,771
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carmel Valley
13 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Rancho Bernardo
10 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,916
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,230
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Carmel Valley
5 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,335
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carmel Valley
12 Units Available
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 05:39am
10 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
La Costa Oaks North
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
7704 Caminito Leon
7704 Caminito Leon, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
773 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in the gated community of La Costa Hills! Upstairs single level home. Great location in the complex, end unit. New air conditioning system plus 3 ceiling fans! Cozy living room with corner wood burning fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2448 Longstaff Ct.
2448 Longstaff Court, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful home in a great location next to Carlsbad! Refreshing community pool and spa - just steps from the home! Great floor plan with two master bedroom suites upstairs and an office or bedroom downstairs (no closet).

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13082 Survey Point
13082 Survey Point, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,895
3071 sqft
Two-story home on cul-de-sac street, features formal and family dining areas, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters in formal living room/dining room, french doors to patio from formal dining room and sliding glass door from family room, new

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1740 South El Camino Real
1740 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
906 sqft
Minutes from the beautiful beaches of Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach, this upstairs unit is in a gated community of Pacific Pines.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Gloxina St
231 Gloxina Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
827 sqft
Gorgeous 2Bd+Bonus/1Ba Beach Cottage w/Private Yard, Fridge, Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE NOW for viewing and Move In! Please call to schedule an appointment! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Beach Cottage Twin Home with converted garage! No carpet, wood
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rancho Santa Fe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

