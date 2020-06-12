/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
187 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Fe, CA
8 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
3 Units Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6177 El Tordo
6177 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1400 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH AND NO APPLICATION FEE! CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269 We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer! Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
16922 Via De Santa Fe
16922 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1530 sqft
Single level Village condo. Fully turn key. Recently updated-newer kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Tons of storage. Quiet and peaceful place to live. Serene community. Walk to Village. Private patios with BBQ.
10 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1130 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1121 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Carmel Valley
11 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
La Costa Oaks North
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1031 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Carmel Valley
5 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
992 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1310 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Carmel Valley
13 Units Available
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1134 sqft
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
1 Unit Available
1100 Garden View Rd
1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1 sqft
WELCOME TO PACIFICO ENCINITAS APARTMENT HOMESbr We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1018 sqft
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7504 GIBRALTAR STREET A
7504 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Touch-Free Showing and Move-In! Take a VIRTUAL TOUR NOW!! https://my.matterport.
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7510 GIBRALTAR STREET F
7510 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1060 sqft
Touch-Free Showing and Move-In! Take a VIRTUAL TOUR NOW!! HERE https://my.matterport.
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Available July 10, 2020 for Move-In & Showing! Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit. Reserved 1 Parking Space & 1 Garage To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
1740 South El Camino Real
1740 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
906 sqft
Minutes from the beautiful beaches of Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach, this upstairs unit is in a gated community of Pacific Pines.
1 Unit Available
308 Volney Ln
308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1056 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767 Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette.
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12376 Carmel Country Road #202
12376 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1010 sqft
12376 Carmel Country Road #202 Available 07/06/20 GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA CONDO IN THE HEART OF DEL MAR!!! PRIME LOCATION! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! The 2BR, 2BA Condo in Prime Del Mar Location. Beautiful features. Granite Counter tops.
