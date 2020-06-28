11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

MOVE-IN before 12/1/19 and get $750 off!!~Townhouse with an attached garage! - This desirable 2 bedrooms/2.5 bathroom townhouse is in the Tristan HOA community! Along with a beautiful swimming pool and spa, you will also have access to the splash pad located in the pool area.



Love all that this home features including all fresh new paint, white faux wood blinds, downstairs hardwood flooring and upstairs has brand new plush carpets. Entering to your left is the living room that is directly open to the formal dining room that includes a beautiful chandelier. To your right are a half bath, washer/dryer hookups and access to the garage.



The kitchen has a plethora of beautiful wood cabinetry for all your kitchen essentials and is matched with white tiled countertops. The kitchen opens to another room that includes a tiled gas fireplace and a sliding glass door for entrance to your private back patio.



Upstairs is where all the bedrooms are located and a full hallway bathroom. The first bedroom is on your left. At the end of the hallway is the master bedroom through french doors. Access through the master bedroom is a large office space or could be used as a third bedroom with its spacious closet space and window! The master bedroom features a deluxe spacious closet and a private bathroom. Feel the luxury of this bathroom with dual porcelain sinks and a large soaking bathtub.



*Renters Insurance Required!

*Utilities not included.



