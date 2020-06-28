All apartments in Rancho San Diego
11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B
11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B

11366 Via Rancho San Diego · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11366 Via Rancho San Diego, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
MOVE-IN before 12/1/19 and get $750 off!!~Townhouse with an attached garage! - This desirable 2 bedrooms/2.5 bathroom townhouse is in the Tristan HOA community! Along with a beautiful swimming pool and spa, you will also have access to the splash pad located in the pool area.

Love all that this home features including all fresh new paint, white faux wood blinds, downstairs hardwood flooring and upstairs has brand new plush carpets. Entering to your left is the living room that is directly open to the formal dining room that includes a beautiful chandelier. To your right are a half bath, washer/dryer hookups and access to the garage.

The kitchen has a plethora of beautiful wood cabinetry for all your kitchen essentials and is matched with white tiled countertops. The kitchen opens to another room that includes a tiled gas fireplace and a sliding glass door for entrance to your private back patio.

Upstairs is where all the bedrooms are located and a full hallway bathroom. The first bedroom is on your left. At the end of the hallway is the master bedroom through french doors. Access through the master bedroom is a large office space or could be used as a third bedroom with its spacious closet space and window! The master bedroom features a deluxe spacious closet and a private bathroom. Feel the luxury of this bathroom with dual porcelain sinks and a large soaking bathtub.

*Renters Insurance Required!
*Utilities not included.

(RLNE5153902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B have any available units?
11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B have?
Some of 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B currently offering any rent specials?
11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B pet-friendly?
No, 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B offer parking?
Yes, 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B offers parking.
Does 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B have a pool?
Yes, 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B has a pool.
Does 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B have accessible units?
No, 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B does not have accessible units.
Does 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11366 Via Rancho San Diego #B has units with air conditioning.
