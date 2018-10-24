All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated July 16 2019

7347 Berry Hill Drive

7347 Berry Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7347 Berry Hill Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this 4 Bedroom w/ 1.75 bath home that features a Family Room and Formal Dining room off the Kitchen. Master bedroom has 2 closet area and a private bath. Partial Ocean view from Dining area. Living room w/ Fireplace ( gas only) leads out to a private and peacefull Backyard. 2 car direct access garage with laundry in garage. Palos Verdes Peninsula School District. Walking distance to Point Vincente Elementary school. Close to the Golden Cove Shopping Center which features several restaraunts such as Japanese, Mexican, Tai, and Italian cuisine also you will find a Trader Joe's, Starbuck's, cleaners and Gas station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7347 Berry Hill Drive have any available units?
7347 Berry Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 7347 Berry Hill Drive have?
Some of 7347 Berry Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7347 Berry Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7347 Berry Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7347 Berry Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7347 Berry Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 7347 Berry Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7347 Berry Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 7347 Berry Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7347 Berry Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7347 Berry Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 7347 Berry Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7347 Berry Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7347 Berry Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7347 Berry Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7347 Berry Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
