7347 Berry Hill Drive

Welcome to this 4 Bedroom w/ 1.75 bath home that features a Family Room and Formal Dining room off the Kitchen. Master bedroom has 2 closet area and a private bath. Partial Ocean view from Dining area. Living room w/ Fireplace ( gas only) leads out to a private and peacefull Backyard. 2 car direct access garage with laundry in garage. Palos Verdes Peninsula School District. Walking distance to Point Vincente Elementary school. Close to the Golden Cove Shopping Center which features several restaraunts such as Japanese, Mexican, Tai, and Italian cuisine also you will find a Trader Joe's, Starbuck's, cleaners and Gas station.