6934 Brookford Drive

Fabulous home in a wonderful neighborhood! Walking distance to Vista Grande Elementary School! This charming single level home has been extensively remodeled including high grade laminate flooring and tile, crown moldings, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting and new interior/exterior paint.It has a wide open living/ dinning room and fully remodeled kitchen with a center island. The living room has fire place and sliding door to the very private backyard. Both bathrooms are totally remodeled. Master bathroom features a large frames glass shower and over sized jetted Jacuzzi tub. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included in the lease without warranty. Conveniently located near Palos Verdes schools, parks, shops,restaurants, hiking trails and more!