All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 6934 Brookford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
6934 Brookford Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

6934 Brookford Drive

6934 Brookford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6934 Brookford Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fabulous home in a wonderful neighborhood! Walking distance to Vista Grande Elementary School! This charming single level home has been extensively remodeled including high grade laminate flooring and tile, crown moldings, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting and new interior/exterior paint.It has a wide open living/ dinning room and fully remodeled kitchen with a center island. The living room has fire place and sliding door to the very private backyard. Both bathrooms are totally remodeled. Master bathroom features a large frames glass shower and over sized jetted Jacuzzi tub. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included in the lease without warranty. Conveniently located near Palos Verdes schools, parks, shops,restaurants, hiking trails and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6934 Brookford Drive have any available units?
6934 Brookford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6934 Brookford Drive have?
Some of 6934 Brookford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6934 Brookford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6934 Brookford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6934 Brookford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6934 Brookford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6934 Brookford Drive offer parking?
No, 6934 Brookford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6934 Brookford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6934 Brookford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6934 Brookford Drive have a pool?
No, 6934 Brookford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6934 Brookford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6934 Brookford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6934 Brookford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6934 Brookford Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconyRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles