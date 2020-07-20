All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
30187 Via Rivera
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

30187 Via Rivera

30187 via Rivera · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

30187 via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Remodeled, Ocean View Home awaits the discerning renter. Great curb appeal with paver stone driveway and nicely landscaped yard. Entry has travertine tile which opens to Dining Room on the left, straight ahead to the living room or down the hall to the right to the bedrooms. Large sliding doors in the living room bring in great light and showcase the unobstructed ocean views. Remodeled fireplace with custom tile, hardwood floors, and custom lighting. The adjacent dining room is separated by a buffet counter and ample storage, while still giving site lines to the views. Highly remodeled kitchen with Viking Stove, Viking Dishwasher, Double door Refrigerator with Freezer on the bottom, Island with seating area and ample countertop, pantry and wine storage, granite countertops and backsplash. Guest bathroom and separate laundry room (washer and dryer included) off kitchen area. One of the bedrooms stands alone on one side of the house, which could also make a great office. The other three bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house, with a full bathroom plus another full bathroom in the Master Suite. The Master has ample custom closet storage, and also takes advantage of the fantastic view. The back patio is perfect for entertaining or relaxing, with a built-in barbeque, and a firepit. Two car garage plus ample driveway parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30187 Via Rivera have any available units?
30187 Via Rivera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30187 Via Rivera have?
Some of 30187 Via Rivera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30187 Via Rivera currently offering any rent specials?
30187 Via Rivera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30187 Via Rivera pet-friendly?
No, 30187 Via Rivera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30187 Via Rivera offer parking?
Yes, 30187 Via Rivera offers parking.
Does 30187 Via Rivera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30187 Via Rivera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30187 Via Rivera have a pool?
No, 30187 Via Rivera does not have a pool.
Does 30187 Via Rivera have accessible units?
No, 30187 Via Rivera does not have accessible units.
Does 30187 Via Rivera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30187 Via Rivera has units with dishwashers.
