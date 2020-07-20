30187 Via Rivera

Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled, Ocean View Home awaits the discerning renter. Great curb appeal with paver stone driveway and nicely landscaped yard. Entry has travertine tile which opens to Dining Room on the left, straight ahead to the living room or down the hall to the right to the bedrooms. Large sliding doors in the living room bring in great light and showcase the unobstructed ocean views. Remodeled fireplace with custom tile, hardwood floors, and custom lighting. The adjacent dining room is separated by a buffet counter and ample storage, while still giving site lines to the views. Highly remodeled kitchen with Viking Stove, Viking Dishwasher, Double door Refrigerator with Freezer on the bottom, Island with seating area and ample countertop, pantry and wine storage, granite countertops and backsplash. Guest bathroom and separate laundry room (washer and dryer included) off kitchen area. One of the bedrooms stands alone on one side of the house, which could also make a great office. The other three bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house, with a full bathroom plus another full bathroom in the Master Suite. The Master has ample custom closet storage, and also takes advantage of the fantastic view. The back patio is perfect for entertaining or relaxing, with a built-in barbeque, and a firepit. Two car garage plus ample driveway parking.