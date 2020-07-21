All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
28121 Ridgefern

28121 Ridgefern Court · No Longer Available
Location

28121 Ridgefern Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Perfectly located within the quiet and beautifully landscaped park-like surroundings of Mira Verde. Enjoy warm summer nights and cool ocean breezes from your private patio overlooking the treetops to the ocean. The home features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, newer paint throughout house, newer window installed, newer floors , abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and cozy dining area. A great room plus an additional more formal family room with fireplace. The generous sized master suite with additional sitting area has an open spatial flow, includes a large walk-in closet, and it's own private veranda with view. Two other nicely size bedrooms each with views to the ocean and a guest full bath. Downstairs there is a huge storage/bonus room on the double car attached garage level perfect for workshop or even workout room.

List Price Excludes:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28121 Ridgefern have any available units?
28121 Ridgefern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28121 Ridgefern have?
Some of 28121 Ridgefern's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28121 Ridgefern currently offering any rent specials?
28121 Ridgefern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28121 Ridgefern pet-friendly?
No, 28121 Ridgefern is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28121 Ridgefern offer parking?
Yes, 28121 Ridgefern offers parking.
Does 28121 Ridgefern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28121 Ridgefern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28121 Ridgefern have a pool?
No, 28121 Ridgefern does not have a pool.
Does 28121 Ridgefern have accessible units?
No, 28121 Ridgefern does not have accessible units.
Does 28121 Ridgefern have units with dishwashers?
No, 28121 Ridgefern does not have units with dishwashers.
