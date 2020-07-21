28121 Ridgefern

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Perfectly located within the quiet and beautifully landscaped park-like surroundings of Mira Verde. Enjoy warm summer nights and cool ocean breezes from your private patio overlooking the treetops to the ocean. The home features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, newer paint throughout house, newer window installed, newer floors , abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and cozy dining area. A great room plus an additional more formal family room with fireplace. The generous sized master suite with additional sitting area has an open spatial flow, includes a large walk-in closet, and it's own private veranda with view. Two other nicely size bedrooms each with views to the ocean and a guest full bath. Downstairs there is a huge storage/bonus room on the double car attached garage level perfect for workshop or even workout room.



