Morningside C. C.This home has double golf course view and lovely view of mountains. There are 3 bedrooms with ensuite baths. Master has his and hers private baths. Gourmet kitchen with island and morning room. Thermadore appliances with Sub Zero refrigerator. Beautiful paneling and marble flooring throughout. Neutral tones and tastefully furnished. Outstanding Home!