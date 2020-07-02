3 Toledo Drive

Amenities

gym pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym pool

Available for Longterm Lease - This beautiful condo is situated in an excellent location within Rancho Las Palmas Country Club - the pool is just across from the home, and it's only a short walk to The River, the neighborhood shopping center offering plenty of restaurants, shops, and conveniently the CVS drugstore. Owner pays for water and HOA's dues which includes basic cable and trash, plus access to the club gym. Home is offered turnkey furnished. Enjoy the relaxed and luxury desert living at a great rental value. Don't miss!