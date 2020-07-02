All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

3 Toledo Drive

3 Toledo Drive · (760) 413-3393
Location

3 Toledo Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Available for Longterm Lease - This beautiful condo is situated in an excellent location within Rancho Las Palmas Country Club - the pool is just across from the home, and it's only a short walk to The River, the neighborhood shopping center offering plenty of restaurants, shops, and conveniently the CVS drugstore. Owner pays for water and HOA's dues which includes basic cable and trash, plus access to the club gym. Home is offered turnkey furnished. Enjoy the relaxed and luxury desert living at a great rental value. Don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Toledo Drive have any available units?
3 Toledo Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3 Toledo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Toledo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Toledo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3 Toledo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 3 Toledo Drive offer parking?
No, 3 Toledo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3 Toledo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Toledo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Toledo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3 Toledo Drive has a pool.
Does 3 Toledo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Toledo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Toledo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Toledo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Toledo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Toledo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
