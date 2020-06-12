/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
87 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Cordova, CA
Last updated June 12 at 04:40am
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1086 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2840 Cochise Ct
2840 Cochise Court, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1031 sqft
REMODELED DUPLEX - This beautiful, updated duplex features newer laminate flooring, fresh paint & much more! Large living areas open to kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen with upgraded range.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Cordova
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
La Riviera
2 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
938 sqft
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1122 sqft
Excellent location close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker. Residents can take advantage of communal gym, dog park and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Cordova
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Sunrise Oaks
42 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
South Rosemont
5 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
996 sqft
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Del Paso Manor
14 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Rosemont
9 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
890 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
College-Glen
42 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northrup
9 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunrise Ranch
7 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
