All apartments in Rancho Cordova
Find more places like 3228 BALADA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cordova, CA
/
3228 BALADA WAY
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

3228 BALADA WAY

3228 Balada Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cordova
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3228 Balada Way, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Villages of Zinfandel

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large family room with a built in fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of cup boards and counter space. Breakfast nook in the front of the house with lots of windows and a ceiling fan. Large Master Suite with slider to back yard. Master bath has dual sinks. Indoor laundry room. Home and carpet have been professionally cleaned.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Landlord is looking for a tenant that has 2.5 times the rent as monthly verifiable income, 600 credit score and no evictions ever. You can download the application at mmproperties.com, print it out, complete it to bring to the showing or we will have applications there too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 BALADA WAY have any available units?
3228 BALADA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Cordova, CA.
What amenities does 3228 BALADA WAY have?
Some of 3228 BALADA WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 BALADA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3228 BALADA WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 BALADA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3228 BALADA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cordova.
Does 3228 BALADA WAY offer parking?
No, 3228 BALADA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3228 BALADA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 BALADA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 BALADA WAY have a pool?
No, 3228 BALADA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3228 BALADA WAY have accessible units?
No, 3228 BALADA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 BALADA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 BALADA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3228 BALADA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3228 BALADA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Similar Pages

Rancho Cordova 1 BedroomsRancho Cordova 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cordova Apartments with ParkingRancho Cordova Pet Friendly Places
Rancho Cordova Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College