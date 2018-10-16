3228 BALADA WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large family room with a built in fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of cup boards and counter space. Breakfast nook in the front of the house with lots of windows and a ceiling fan. Large Master Suite with slider to back yard. Master bath has dual sinks. Indoor laundry room. Home and carpet have been professionally cleaned.



Tenant pays all utilities.



Landlord is looking for a tenant that has 2.5 times the rent as monthly verifiable income, 600 credit score and no evictions ever. You can download the application at mmproperties.com, print it out, complete it to bring to the showing or we will have applications there too.